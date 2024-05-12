220 KV transmission cable found semi-burnt under suspicious circumstances in city

The 220 KV transmission cables of the Rayadurg-Miyapur line were found burnt partially in the 220 KV EHT (extra high tension) sub-station at Miyapur on Sunday morning, causing interruption in power supply to Kaithalapur and Miyapur 132/33 KV sub-stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alert staff at the Miyapur sub-station responded swiftly by extinguishing the fire and restored supply to the two sub-stations within a short time making use of an alternative circuit/line. Chairman and Managing Director of the TS-Transco and TS-Genco S. A. M. Rizvi has ordered a police inquiry into the incident as the “accident” has taken place when the demand was low.

Authorities of the Southern Discom have termed it a “suspicious incident” and stated that there were no such incidents even when the peak load of power on the transmission system was at its highest-ever at 4,350 megawatt recently. They did not rule out the possibility of sabotage.

Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Discom Md. Musharraf Faruqui, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madapur) Dr. Vineet, Director (Transmission) of TS-Transco T. Jagath Reddy and others visited the site. Mr. Faruqui said steps have been taken to prevent power supply disruption in areas served by the sub-stations linked to the transmission line.

Mr. Faruqui instructed officials of the Discom to remain more alert to prevent such incidents at sub-stations and power transformers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.