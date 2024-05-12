GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

220 KV transmission cable found semi-burnt under suspicious circumstances in city

Authorities of the Southern Discom have termed it a “suspicious incident” and stated that there were no such incidents even when the peak load of power on the transmission system was at its highest-ever at 4,350 megawatt recently

Published - May 12, 2024 05:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
CMD of Southern Discom Md. Musharraf Faruquo (wearing safety helmet) inspecting the damaged 220 KV transmission line at Miyapur sub-station in Hyderabad on Sunday.

CMD of Southern Discom Md. Musharraf Faruquo (wearing safety helmet) inspecting the damaged 220 KV transmission line at Miyapur sub-station in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The 220 KV transmission cables of the Rayadurg-Miyapur line were found burnt partially in the 220 KV EHT (extra high tension) sub-station at Miyapur on Sunday morning, causing interruption in power supply to Kaithalapur and Miyapur 132/33 KV sub-stations.

Alert staff at the Miyapur sub-station responded swiftly by extinguishing the fire and restored supply to the two sub-stations within a short time making use of an alternative circuit/line. Chairman and Managing Director of the TS-Transco and TS-Genco S. A. M. Rizvi has ordered a police inquiry into the incident as the “accident” has taken place when the demand was low.

Authorities of the Southern Discom have termed it a “suspicious incident” and stated that there were no such incidents even when the peak load of power on the transmission system was at its highest-ever at 4,350 megawatt recently. They did not rule out the possibility of sabotage.

Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Discom Md. Musharraf Faruqui, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madapur) Dr. Vineet, Director (Transmission) of TS-Transco T. Jagath Reddy and others visited the site. Mr. Faruqui said steps have been taken to prevent power supply disruption in areas served by the sub-stations linked to the transmission line.

Mr. Faruqui instructed officials of the Discom to remain more alert to prevent such incidents at sub-stations and power transformers.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / power (infrastructure) / electricity production and distribution / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.