22-year-old sentenced to life term for raping a minor girl

March 19, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old man was convicted to undergo life imprisonment in a case of rape of a minor girl reported in Saroornagar in 2016.

Police said that the accused, Uppununthala Harish, a carpenter from Karmanghat, was arrested following a complaint from the girl’s mother about the sexual assault. During the trial of the case, the special court for PoCSO cases at LB Nagar convicted him to undergo life imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹55,000. The court also awarded a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh to the victim in the case. 

