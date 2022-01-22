22 structures pulled down in HMDA limits

Continuing its drive against illegal structures, HMDA together with the district task forces, has taken action against 22 buildings being constructed without requisite permissions in the limits of four municipalities.

On Saturday, three structures in Peerzadiguda, four in Gundlapochampally, two in Adibatla and 13 in Narsingi municipal limits have been pulled down as part of the drive, a statement from HMDA informed.

Since Monday, action has been taken against 82 illegal structures, of which 66 have been pulled down and 16 have been seized.