22% rise in building approvals after TS-bPASS

November 17, 2022 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The total number of building approvals have increased by 22% from 3,571 application nods in the first half of 2021-22 to 43,709 approvals in 2022-2023, with the introduction of TS-bPASS Act 2020 for getting hassle-free Building Permission and Layout Approvals Self Certification System.

The single integrated platform of processing various permissions required during the development of land and construction of buildings to enable citizens to apply online under the Ease of Doing Business has completed two years and this was celebrated on Thursday.

TS special chief secretary Arvind Kumar congratulated the TS-bPASS team for their achievements and awarded running trophy for best performing Urban Local Body (ULB) and zone. Citizens benefited and it showed in the construction of residential and commercial properties that has witnessed remarkable growth.

Several measures to strengthen its connection with applicants and citizens have been taken like communicating the application status via Whatsapp. The intimation about pending applications to the officer is sent to the concerned officers via Whatsapp contact number +919392215407 and various digital channels such as Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

Citizens can reach out to TS-bPASS staff and have their queries and concerns related to TS-bPASS answered by dialling 040-22666666. Chief city planner S. Devender Reddy and others were also present, said a press release.