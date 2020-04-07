22 private medical colleges to house COVID-19 patients

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that 22 private medical colleges in Telangana have been taken over and dedicated for COVID-19 patients. The Health Minister along with Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday inspected the arrangements at Bhaskara Medical College, Moinabad. They have also inspected the work on the 1500-bedded health facility at Gachibowli, which is dedicated for patients with coronavirus.