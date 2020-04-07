Telangana

22 private medical colleges to house COVID-19 patients

Ministers inspect facilities

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that 22 private medical colleges in Telangana have been taken over and dedicated for COVID-19 patients. The Health Minister along with Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday inspected the arrangements at Bhaskara Medical College, Moinabad. They have also inspected the work on the 1500-bedded health facility at Gachibowli, which is dedicated for patients with coronavirus.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2020 10:58:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/22-private-medical-colleges-to-house-covid-19-patients/article31283551.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY