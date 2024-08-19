22-month-old run over by a car in Meerpet

ADVERTISEMENT
Playtime on the colony road turned into a tragedy as a 22-month-old boy was run over by a speeding car in a road accident in Meerpet late on Sunday.
The police have booked case against 22-year-old car driver Kothakapu Dinesh Reddy, who is a second hand car dealer. Efforts are underway to trace and nab him.
According to the police, the toddler was playing outside their rented home in Balaji Nagar of Meerpet around 8 p.m. on Sunday when a speeding car ran over him. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment where he succumbed around 2 a.m. on Monday, an official from the Meerpet police said.
A case has been booked under the Section 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.
The victim was the only son of Ramakrishna, a cab driver and Jyothi, a homemaker.