22-month-old run over by a car in Meerpet

ADVERTISEMENT

Playtime on the colony road turned into a tragedy as a 22-month-old boy was run over by a speeding car in a road accident in Meerpet late on Sunday.

The police have booked case against 22-year-old car driver Kothakapu Dinesh Reddy, who is a second hand car dealer. Efforts are underway to trace and nab him.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the toddler was playing outside their rented home in Balaji Nagar of Meerpet around 8 p.m. on Sunday when a speeding car ran over him. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment where he succumbed around 2 a.m. on Monday, an official from the Meerpet police said.

A case has been booked under the Section 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.

The victim was the only son of Ramakrishna, a cab driver and Jyothi, a homemaker.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.