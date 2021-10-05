Telangana

218 new COVID cases detected

The State’s coronavirus tally went up to 6,66,971 with the detection of 218 new cases on Tuesday. While 46,578 samples were put to test, results of 1,488 were awaited.

The new cases included 69 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 15 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 14 each from Karimnagar and Nalgonda, and 11 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in six districts including Nirmal and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad.

One more COVID patient succumbed during the day, taking the death toll to 3,924. Of the total cases, 4,390 were active.


