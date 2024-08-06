2,160 houses in Huzurnagar to be delivered in 3 months, says Minister Uttam   

ADVERTISEMENT

Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said 2,160 housing units taken up under the Indiramma Housing Scheme in Huzurnagar will be delivered in three months.

Speaking to mediapersons after inspecting a housing colony at Ramaswamy Gutta in Huzurnagar town on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy criticised the previous BRS regime for completely neglecting the housing sector for the last 10 years. He said the hype was created around the 2BHK housing scheme, which in reality proved to be a ‘Jumla‘ and a hollow promise. He accused the previous government, led by K. Chandrashekhar Rao, of cheating homeless people and not delivering anything. Instead, he alleged that the KCR government stalled housing projects for weaker sections initiated during the Congress rule. He alleged that the BRS government kept the housing project in abeyance for 10 years, possibly due to the belief that the credit would go to Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

“Immediately after coming to power in December 2023, I revived the projects and expedited the works, which are now in an advanced stage of construction. We are likely to hand over 2,160 units to homeless people in the next three months,” he said.

He also criticised the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for completely neglecting Telangana in central housing schemes. Later in the day, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy participated in several development programmes in Huzurnagar town, including the foundation stone laying of the ATC centre.

He also participated in a rally organized by Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) to celebrate the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of the categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs).

