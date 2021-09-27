216 new COVID cases recorded

HYDERABAD

27 September 2021 21:02 IST

The State’s coronavirus tally has gone up to 6,65,284 with as many as 216 new cases being recorded on Monday. While 44,584 samples were put to test, results of 1,308 were awaited.

The new cases included 61 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 20 from Karimnagar, and 12 from Pedapalli. No infection was detected in Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Kamareddy, and Jayashankar-Bhupalapally.

Two more COVID patients succumbed to the virus. The death toll now stands at 3,914.

Of the total cases, 4,585 were active as of Monday evening.