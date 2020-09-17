2,159 new COVID cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD

17 September 2020 22:53 IST

Total cases stand at 1,65,003; nine succumb

Telangana recorded 2,159 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,65,003.

While around 60,000 samples were tested in a day during weekdays, only around 55,000 people were tested in a day from September 14-16. On Wednesday, 53,094 people underwent tests and results of 1,032 were awaited.

With death of nine more COVID-19 patients, the toll crossed 1,000. It now stands at 1,005. According to the details in the media bulletin issued by the State Health department, the Case Fatality Rate is 0.60%.

The new 2,159 cases include 318 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 176 in Rangareddy, 141 in Nalgonda, 132 in Siddipet,127 in Karimnagar,121 in Medchal Malkajgiri, and 98 in Warangal Urban.

Of the total 1,65,003 cases, 30,443 were active cases, 1,33,555 have recovered, and 1,005 have died. A total of 23,29,316 samples were tested till September 17.

In the 41 State government hospitals, 3,836 oxygen beds and 425 ICU beds were vacant on Wednesday. And in case of the 225 private hospitals, 3,014 oxygen beds and 1,384 ICU beds were available.