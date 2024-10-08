₹21.55 lakh refunded to two cyber crime victims

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police, on Tuesday, refunded ₹21.55 lakh to two victims of cyber frauds. The two victims got back all the money lost in the frauds. As the cases were reported in the golden hour (within an hour of the cyber crime or debit), the police booked the cases and initiated investigation leading to full return.

In the first case, a 56-year-old man from Hyderabad was conned of ₹13.50 lakh in a trading and investment fraud. The entire amount was credited back to his bank account following the orders from the Nampally court in Hyderabad.

In the other case, a 67-year-old man was conned of ₹8.05 lakh in an impersonation fraud in which fraudsters posed as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials. The entire sum was credited to his account.