GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹21.55 lakh refunded to two cyber crime victims

Published - October 08, 2024 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police, on Tuesday, refunded ₹21.55 lakh to two victims of cyber frauds. The two victims got back all the money lost in the frauds. As the cases were reported in the golden hour (within an hour of the cyber crime or debit), the police booked the cases and initiated investigation leading to full return.

In the first case, a 56-year-old man from Hyderabad was conned of ₹13.50 lakh in a trading and investment fraud. The entire amount was credited back to his bank account following the orders from the Nampally court in Hyderabad.

In the other case, a 67-year-old man was conned of ₹8.05 lakh in an impersonation fraud in which fraudsters posed as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials. The entire sum was credited to his account.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.