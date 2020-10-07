2,154 COVID cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD:

07 October 2020 22:36 IST

GHMC records 300-plus cases for the first time in six days

Telangana recorded a total of 2,154 coronavirus cases on Tuesday and eight deaths on Tuesday. The results of 1,525 individuals out of 54,277 people who underwent testing were awaited.

The State’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 2,04,748 and the death toll at 1189.

The new 2,154 cases include 303 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation , 205 from Rangareddy, 187 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 124 from Nalgonda, 121 from Khammam, 96 from Karimnagar, and 92 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

Advertising

Advertising

Between March 2 and October 6, a total of 33,46,472 samples have been put to test and 2.04 lakh have tested positive for coronavirus. As of now, 26,551 cases are active while 1,77,008 persons have recovered.

In the 62 State government hospitals, 4,601 oxygen beds, and 928 ICU beds with mechanical ventilator were available on Tuesday. In case of the 228 private hospitals, 2,639 oxygen beds and 1,375 ICU beds with mechanical ventilator were vacant.