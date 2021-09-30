214 new COVID cases in State

Telangana recorded 214 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total to 6,65,963. While 46,190 samples were tested, results of 1,445 were awaited. Two more COVID patients have died.

The new cases include 64 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 16 from Karimnagar, 13 from Nalgonda, and 10 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in Nirmal, Narayanpet, Mulugu and Kamareddy.

From March 2, 2020, to September 30 this year, a total of 2.63 crore samples were tested and 6,65,963 were diagnosed with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 4,624 were active cases, 6,57,421 have recovered, and 3,918 people died.