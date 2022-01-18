214 kg ganja seized by Cyberabad police

HYDERABAD

18 January 2022 00:09 IST

Five inter-State drug peddlers held

The special operation team of Shamshabad along with Kothur police in Cyberabad commissionerate nabbed five inter-State drug peddlers and seized 214 kg of ganja from them on Monday.

Police said the contraband was purchased at Sileru, Andhra Pradesh, and was being smuggled to Maharashtra via Hyderabad.

A total of 10 persons, including four seekers from Ahmednagar district of the neighbouring State, were involved in the network and plan execution.

It was said that the four persons from Ahmednagar, to avoid police surveillance, were waiting in their two cars at Thimmapur cross roads on the NH-44, where the material brought by two other persons was to be transferred. It was reported that the ganja was purchased at R ₹ 3,000 per kilogram and its final sale was for ₹20, 000.

Police arrested the Ahmednagar residents – Baba Sow Chandekar, Phukmali Tirumali Balu, Ganesh Nolari and Rajendra.

A Suryapet resident Maloth Vinod, who was one of the transporters from Bhadrachalam to Hyderabad outskirts too was nabbed.

Ravi, supplier and networker in the deal, hailing from Warangal, other drivers Balaraj, Nagaraju and Ganesh are yet to be arrested. In all, the police seized 107 two-kg packets of ganja, ₹ 2.10 lakh cash and other material.

The accused were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.