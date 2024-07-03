GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

213 prisoners to be released from Cherlapally Central Jail today

Updated - July 03, 2024 12:31 am IST

Published - July 03, 2024 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Following the applications received at Praja Palana addressing the Chief Minister of Telangana, government has decided to release 213 convicted prisoners on July 3 from Cherlapally central jail. 

The decision came after the long pending requests of prisoners, their families and relatives, said prison officials.

These orders for release will benefit not only life convict prisoners but short-term (non-lifers) convicts as well. Special relaxations are provided to those prisoners who are of old-age (above 65 years), women prisoners and terminally-ill prisoners, said the officials.

As per the Government Order, proposals were received from jails and were scrutinised by senior officers at the departmental level. After that, the eligible list of prisoners was forwarded to the high-level committee constituted by the State government. 

The final list was put before the Cabinet for approval and after the approval was sent to the Governor, who has given consent to the release of the prisoners. 

The 213 convicted prisoners were found with good conduct in prisons. They were given skill development training in various trades and also counselled by psychologists for better reintegration into the society.

This release of prisoners will go a long way in strengthening our communities and will enable the prisoners to fully reintegrate in the society and bring smiles on the faces of family members and relatives, added the officials. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.