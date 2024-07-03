ADVERTISEMENT

213 inmates from 13 prisons across Telangana released from Cherlapalli Central Jail

Updated - July 03, 2024 01:04 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 12:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Jobs were provided to many of them, including 70 posts in the ‘My Nation’ petrol bunks

Naveen Kumar

Director General of Police and Correctional Services Dr. Soumya Mishra along with senior officers interacting with prisoners after release of 213 convicts from Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad on July 03, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A total of 213 convicts, including 178 men and 35 women inmates, were granted premature release at the Cherlapalli Central Prisons in Hyderabad on Wednesday. 

The Telangana Prisons Department has provided jobs to many of them. These include 70 posts in the ‘My Nation’ petrol bunks. Officials also distributed sewing machines to eight released women convicts. 

“As part of their reformation, the convict inmates have the facility of higher education through the Dr. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University Study Centre,” informed a prison official.

231 prisoners in Telangana to be released under special remission

Of 213 released prisoners, 61 were from Cherlapalli Central Prison, 27 from Chanchalguda Prison, 20 from Warangal Central Jail, 31 from Prisons Agricultural Colony in Cherlapalli, 35 from Special Prison for Women in Hyderabad, 15 from Nizamabad Central Prison, seven from Adilabad district jail, one from Sangareddy Central Prison, two from Mahabubabad district jail, four from Nalgonda district jail, seven from Karimnagar district jail, four from Khammam district jail and three from Asifabad special sub jail. 

The decision to release the prisoners followed applications submitted by the families during Praja Palana programme addressing the Chief Minister of Telangana. 

