21,193 lost mobile phones recovered in Telangana this year

Published - July 28, 2024 06:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana has retrieved over 21,193 lost mobile phones in the 7-month period from January and July 25 through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

The portal is operational across all the 780 police stations in the State.

The highest recoveries were reported in Hyderabad (3,808) followed by Rachakonda (2,174) and Cyberabad (2,030) commissionerates.

As many as 1,000 phones were recovered in just eight days while the average daily recovery was pegged at 82 mobiles per day, up from the April 2024 average of 73 per day, the department informed.

