GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

21,193 lost mobile phones recovered in Telangana this year

Published - July 28, 2024 06:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana has retrieved over 21,193 lost mobile phones in the 7-month period from January and July 25 through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

The portal is operational across all the 780 police stations in the State.

The highest recoveries were reported in Hyderabad (3,808) followed by Rachakonda (2,174) and Cyberabad (2,030) commissionerates.

As many as 1,000 phones were recovered in just eight days while the average daily recovery was pegged at 82 mobiles per day, up from the April 2024 average of 73 per day, the department informed.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / mobile phones / police / theft & burglary

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.