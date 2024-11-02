GIFT a SubscriptionGift
21,000 enumerators across GHMC region for caste census

Published - November 02, 2024 06:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, M. Dana Kishore addressed enumerators and supervisors, who are taking part in the comprehensive survey for assessing socio-economic and caste status of the population, in Khairatabad zone on Friday, and asked them to ensure the survey is error-free.

A total of 21,000 enumerators are being deployed across the GHMC region, with one supervisor for every 10 enumerators, Mr. Kishore said.

He suggested that before carrying out the survey, the enumerators should be made to practice with photocopies of the survey forms. Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti and Additional Commissioner K. Shivakumar Naidu took part in the training programme.

