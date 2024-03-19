21-yr-old girl allegedly strangled to death by mother

March 19, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 12:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 21-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her mother in Dandumailaram village, Ibrahimpatnam Mandal on Monday night. She was a student of a degree college in Dilsukhnagar.

As per the police complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, Bhargavi was strangled to death by her mother around 9 p.m. on March 18.

Officials suspect this to be a case honour killing. However, investigation is still underway to ascertain the motive of death.

“The girl was in love with a boy who was from their community and also was their neighbour. But the mother wanted to get her married to her relative, which she didn’t agree to. She strangled her to death yesterday at their residence in Dandumailaram village around 9 p.m.,” K.P.V Raju, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Ibrahimpatnam Police informed.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

“The girl’s mother fell unconscious and was admitted to a nearby hospital yesterday. She is still not in a state to be questioned,” the official further added.

The girl lived in a family of five - her father, mother, two siblings - a brother and a sister.

