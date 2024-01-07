21-year-old woman raped by unidentified men in warehouse near Hyderabad

January 07, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 21-year-old woman, who left home after a quarrel with her brother in Suryapet, was allegedly raped by two men who gave her a ride near Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station on Saturday.

The woman, as per her complaint to the Bandlaguda police around 2.30 a.m. on Sunday, said she arrived at the bus station around 10.40 p.m. on Saturday and went to have a cup of tea. The two men stopped by her while she was on the road and offered her a ride, saying that they, too, were going in the same direction as she. The woman said the two forced her to take the motorcycle ride with them.

She was then taken to a warehouse-like structure in a secluded place and was raped by the men, one after the other. Alerted by the woman’s screams, people in the vicinity gathered in the area, but the duo managed to flee.

A little after midnight, the woman reached the Bandlaguda police station and lodged a written complaint. The police, based on the complaint, launched an investigation.

The two accused are yet to be identified. The police have booked them under IPC sections 366 (kidnapping), 376D (gang rape) and 342 (wrongful confinement).