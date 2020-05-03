21 new cases in Telangana

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana increased to 1082 as 21 more samples tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. While 20 cases are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the remaining one is from Jagtial. Of the people admitted in isolation wards, 46 were discharged after recovery.

Of the total 1082 cases reported till date, 508 are active cases, 545 were discharged, and 29 people suffering from the infectious disease have died. To put it the other way, 50.3 % of those who were admitted were discharged and 46.9 % are active cases.

This is the first time the number of people who were discharged are higher than the active cases. More people are expected to be discharged in the coming days. State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that they are seeking feedback from people when they are discharged from isolation facilities. The hospital authorities said they are acting on issues related to medical services or other facilities which are pointed out by the recovered.

One of the COVID-19 patient who recovered includes a 68-year-old man who also suffered from diabetes. The patient was admitted with bilateral pneumonia, and respiratory problem. The State Health Minister’s office stated that the patient who was admitted in intensive care unit (ICU) was administered Hydroxychloroquine, Liponavir, Ritonavir. He was discharged after recovery.

The number of districts with zero cases in the past 14 days increased to 17, which is addition of one more district from May 2.