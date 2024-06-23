GIFT a SubscriptionGift
21 arrested for ‘instigating the crowd’ after anti-encroachment drive in Miyapur

Published - June 23, 2024 09:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Following the anti-encroachment drive in Miyapur on Saturday, the police arrested 21 individuals involved in stone pelting that left a Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) revenue official severely injured along with minor injuries to some police personnel.

Kuppadi Sangeetha, 33, Shaik Muneer, 32, Palthya Laxmi Bhai alias Seethakka, 45, Pathlavath Srinivas Naik, 29, Chimkodu Laxmi, 36, Paindla Lavanya, 29 years, Dogiri Gouramma, 35, Byagari Chandramma, 25 years, Pole Laxmi, 35, Kummari Ashok, 28, Rangula Gopala Krishna, 26, Mudavatha Balakoti, 24, Ramavath Gopal, 37, Rathod Sunil, 19, Mudavath Govind, 32, Amgoth Ramesh, 21, Patlavath Premkumar, 27, Lavidiya Mahesh, 21, Ambothu Swamy, 39 and Mudavatha Munya, 37 were arrested by the police on Sunday for instigating the crowd.

A case was booked under Sections 307, 333, 447,147,148,120(B) r/w 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Saturday.

According to Madhapur DCP G. Vineeth, the mob also attempted to encroach on other empty lands, including 100 acres of land in Hydernagar, Kukatpally and about 20 acres of land in Gopanapalli. “So far, we have arrested 21. We are in the process of identifying other key troublemakers involved in instigating the mob. They will be arrested in due course,” the official said.

Additionally, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty imposed prohibitory orders banning the assembly of more than five people in Miyapur and Chandanagar for six days beginning from Sunday i.e., June 23.

“The order will be in force from 6 a.m. of June 23 to 11 p.m. of June 29 in Miyapur and Chandanagar to prevent the occurrence of riot or an affray or obstruction to any person in his lawful discharge of duty,” the official said.

This comes a day after a mob of about 2,500 people attacked the police and HMDA officials who had come to vacate the 500-acre large land parcel. Few people, including locals from Miyapur and districts in Telangana, had set up sheds on government land. In the past two days of surveillance, some of the violators were booked for criminal trespass, the officials informed.

