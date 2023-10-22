HamberMenu
20kgs of ganja seized in Madhapur

October 22, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Madhapur police seized 20 kilograms of marijuana from a peddler outside HITEC City railway station. Officials said that the man has been smuggling drugs from Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh for the last three years. 

The accused, Javed Babu Havari, 38, an auto driver by profession, has been smuggling contraband via train and selling within the city. “Realising that marijuana is available for cheaper rates in A.P., he hatched a plan to sell it for higher rates in Hyderabad. He contacted one Tejas, a resident of Kakinada, and asked him to provide him the contraband,” said the police.

While making his usual trip back by purchasing the drugs for ₹3 lakh, he sensed that police were checking the train for smuggled drugs and deboarded at HITEC City railway station. “While he was waiting with the 20 kgs of drugs at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Madhapur police nabbed him,” added the officials. 

