206 COVID cases on Sunday

Telangana’s COVID-19 tally has reached 2,91,872 with as many as 206 positive cases being detected on Sunday. A total of 21,893 people were examined on the day and the results of 350 are awaited.
The death toll now stands at 1,579 with two fatalities freshly recorded.
The new 206 cases include 45 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 17 from Karimnagar, 16 from Rangareddy and 11 from Medchal Malkajgiri. No case was reported from four districts — Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal and Wanaparthy.
From March 2 last year till January 17, a total of 74,83,580 samples have been tested. Of the positive cases recorded so far, 4,049 are active while 2,86,244 have recovered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath