Telangana

206 COVID cases on Sunday

Telangana’s COVID-19 tally has reached 2,91,872 with as many as 206 positive cases being detected on Sunday. A total of 21,893 people were examined on the day and the results of 350 are awaited.

The death toll now stands at 1,579 with two fatalities freshly recorded.

The new 206 cases include 45 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 17 from Karimnagar, 16 from Rangareddy and 11 from Medchal Malkajgiri. No case was reported from four districts — Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal and Wanaparthy.

From March 2 last year till January 17, a total of 74,83,580 samples have been tested. Of the positive cases recorded so far, 4,049 are active while 2,86,244 have recovered.

