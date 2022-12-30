2022 in Telangana was business as usual, with a dash of politics

December 30, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It was business as usual for Telangana in 2022 on the industrial development front as the State went about consolidating its position as a preferred investment destination for firms, particularly in the Information Technology and Life Sciences space, while sharpening focus on attracting more manufacturing projects.

Many firms announced investments, big and small, and with them hiring plans, but the year will be best remembered for technology startup incubator T-Hub’s new 5.82 lakh sq ft, 10-storied cantilever building that opened in what eventually will be the world’s largest innovation campus, in Hyderabad’s IT hub. Set up entirely with State budgetary support, T-Hub 2.0 was another opportunity for the State government to reaffirm its committment to develop a robust innovation ecosystem.

There perhaps was not a month that went without an announcement on a new investment or facility opening by firms or policy measures such as Spacetech framework. Minister for Industries and Information Technology K. T. Rama Rao never let go an opportunity to highlight the initiatives and how companies stood to benefit by investing in the State.

The year was also about the State airing its displeasure at being ignored by the Centre for some key projects.

Mr. Rama Rao had voiced the disappointment of Telangana for not being considered for the national defence manufacturing corridor, bullet train project, bulk drug park as also industrial corridors projects besides not getting its share of incentives. At various platforms, including those of industry bodies such as CII and FTCCI, the Minister had sought to make a case on why Telangana is better suited. Citing the defence R&D, innovation and MSME ecosystem, he also cited how the State’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) of the country was 5%.

Incentives

Performing States should be incentivised by the Centre and economic growth should take precedence over politics were aspects the Minister emphasised. On its own the State was able to attract several private sector projects, including a few mega in terms of investment entailed. The project list includes ₹1,000 crore expansion project of tyre maker MRF, rig maker Drillmec SpA, which is a part of Megha Engineering, proposing a $200 manufacturing hub in Telangana; Bengaluru-based Elest, promoted by Rajesh Exports, entering into an MoU with the State government for establishing India’s first display fabrication unit in Hyderabad with ₹24,000 crore; and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, the bottling arm of beverage giant Coca-Cola in India, announcing plans for a second factory with an investment of ₹600 crore.

Technology and Life Sciences firm that unveiled investment plans or opened facilities include Bosch Global Software Tech, technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree; Hogar Controls, Callaway Golf Company; contract research organisation Chemveda Life Sciences; Jamp Pharma Corporation; Fishin’ Company; ThermoFisher Scientific; and Indian Immunologicals announcing plans to set up a ₹700 crore new animal vaccine manufacturing facility in Genome Valley.

The Medical Devices Park developed by the State government in Sultanpur, near Hyderabad, got a boost with vascular devices maker Sahajanand Medical Technologies opening the first phase of its ₹250 crore global hub for manufacturing and R&D.

European tour

The Minister led delegations comprising Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other officials to the U.S. and Europe. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, global firms committed multi-million investments, including drugmaker Ferring Pharma €60 million for a second manufacturing facility in Hyderabad and Swiss firm Stadler Rail a ₹1,000 crore rail coach factory in partnership with home-grown Medha Servo Drives. Mr. Rama Rao also received delegations from Taiwan and France.

Providing an edge to the State is TS-iPASS policy for according time-bound clearance or deemed approval to new project proposals. According to the 2021-22 annual report of the Industries Department, 3,938 projects with investments totalling ₹17,867 crore were cleared under TS-iPASS.

In the year ahead, which will also see Telangana getting into election mode, the State government will look to maintain the momentum and kick-start work on its ambitious Hyderabad Pharma City, which on completion will be the largest such integrated cluster globally.