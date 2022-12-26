2022, a year of setbacks for irrigation sector in State

December 26, 2022 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

No headway in efforts to find a long-lasting solution to the raging water disputes with the Andhra Pradesh, Centre’s non-cooperation in settling them and creation of hurdles in the progress of some ongoing projects, nature’s fury on Kaleshwaram project and huge fine slapped on the State Government by the National Green Tribunal for “environmental violations” mark Telangana’s landscape of irrigation sector in 2022.

In a way, the year that is going into history in a matter of a few days is year of upsets and setbacks for the irrigation sector of Telangana. After withdrawing its petition on the Krishna water share in Supreme Court in the first week of October 2021, the State Government was hopeful that the Centre would refer the matter to a new or existing tribunal under Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act as assured by the latter at the second Apex Council meeting held in October 2020.

However, the hopes of Telangana on getting the matter of Krishna river water share referred to a tribunal remain a mirage even 15 months after withdrawal of its petition in the Supreme Court and 27 months after the word given by the Centre.

“As if it is not enough the Centre has stopped Kaleshwaram additional one-tmc ft works on the grounds that they need fresh approval and also raised some issues pertaining to the clearances given to the Kaleshwaram, lifting of 2 tmc ft water a day, project works”, a senior official said adding that the Centre was also delaying the process of given clearances to other projects such as Sita Rama.

The delay in clearances to projects such as Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi and Sita Rama is dragging on the progress of their works delaying their completion. Restrictions imposed by the Centre on State’s borrowings has also scuttled the pace of progress of ongoing project works.

Nature’s fury

While such setbacks are man-made, a bigger setback caused by the might of nature was awaiting for Telangana in mid-July. An unprecedented flood in the river Godavari in the wee hours of July 14 has submerged the pump-houses linked to Medigadda and Annaram Barrages of Kaleshwaram project leaving trail of huge devastation in the Kannepally and Kasipeta pump-houses making them in-operational, keeping aside the arguments over the design and protection mechanism of the two lifting facilities.

Concerted efforts of the project engineers, contract agency and those of the equipment supplying companies have made it possible to revive four pumps each in the two pump houses between October 8 and December 22. “We are in a position to lift water for the rabi requirements and the work on reviving the remaining four pumps in Kasipeta and seven in Kannepally for restoration of the designed capacity lifting of 2 tmc ft water every day”, Engineer-in-Chief of the project N. Venkateshwarlu said.

NGT slaps fine

Another shocker was in store for Telangana towards the year-end as the NGT Chennai Bench has imposed a fine (compensation) of about ₹921 crore on the State for “environmental violations committed by it in the matter of executing Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi Lift Irrigation Schemes”. The green tribunal has recently ruled that the State has not only crossed its (tribunal’s) mandate in taking up only the works that prevent any damage to the works done already and but only disregarded its orders and committed violations.

It’s not clear yet whether the State Government would move the Supreme Court on the NGT order or comply with it by paying the amount in three months time.

