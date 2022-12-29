2022, a mixed year for GHMC

December 29, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prevention of flooding in several colonies in Hyderabad would have to be termed as GHMC’s major achievement in the bygone year 2022. Despite copious rains continuing this year too, flooding has been reduced to a minimum, through a hack applied to several major tanks in the city. Surplus weirs were deepened and the lakes were drained to some extent before monsoons, so that they can take in large amounts of floodwater.

Given that the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) launched towards the end of 2021 had not yielded any result by monsoons, the trick with gates fixed to the weirs saved many a life and property.

A total 35 works with an estimated cost of ₹737 crore were taken up in GHMC’s purview under the SNDP, of which only two works of ₹17 crore have been completed so far. Bridge on the Picket nala of Rasoolpura, and the box drain between Bandlaguda lake and Nagole Lake have been completed so far.

On the front of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), GHMC has completed and inaugurated 10 components against the targeted 15. The launching spree which began with Shaikpet flyover continued with the steel bridge at Punjagutta, right hand side flyover at Bairamalguda, Bahadurpura flyover, Chandrayangutta flyover extension, Nagole flyover, Shilpa Layout flyover, the Road under Bridge at Tukaram Gate, and the Road over Bridge at Kaitalapur. One more flyover at Kothaguda is completed and ready for launch.

While the projects with assured funding continued without major hiccups, fund shortage has affected all the works GHMC was to take up from its General Fund.

A total 3128 works pertaining to road maintenance, stormwater drains, nala de-silting and repairs, construction of community halls, and compound walls among others have been completed by the Maintenance wing with a cost of ₹597 crore thus far. They are only a fraction of the 8,538 works taken up with an estimated cost of ₹2,168 crore.

Likewise, a total 3,059 works for roads were sanctioned with an estimated cost of ₹815 crore, of which, only 821 works with an expenditure of ₹220 crore have been completed so far. Around 115 kilometres of roads were re-carpeted this year with an expenditure of ₹262 crore under the comprehensive road maintenance programme (CRMP). Four link road corridors have been completed by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation with an expenditure of close to ₹120 crore. Twelve junctions have been taken up for development and beautification across the city.

The corporation has dragged its feet on pedestrian facilities this year too, with only eight of the 36 foot overbridges (FOBs) completed and opened for public this year.

The ambitious double bedroom housing project still hangs in limbo after completion of a large number of housing units, owing to challenges in beneficiary identification and funding. Only 678 homes have been allotted this year.

On the most important sanitation front, the civic body is still grappling with the situation arising out of the bin-free city campaign mandated as per the norms of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Open garbage mounds still exist in several parts of the city, despite introduction of modern vehicles.

The first ever small animal crematorium, along with a multi-faith funeral facility, both in Fathullaguda area have been inaugurated, and decision has been taken for establishment of more pet crematoriums in the city.

GHMC contributed its mite to the ‘World Green City’ award to Hyderabad this year, by developing four theme parks, 29 landscape pars, 65 tree parks, multi layer plantation at 38 locations, and growing greenery on 10 central medians among others.