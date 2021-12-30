2021 will be in memory of oustees

HYDERABAD

30 December 2021 18:21 IST

They waged a losing battle

The State Government was successful and finally completed the 50 tmcft Mallannasagar reservoir in Siddipet district, native of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao. This is the biggest balancing reservoir under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KILS).

Similarly, it has been making efforts to complete Gouravelli project and fill it with water.

While Mallannasagar has replaced about 6,000 families it was about 1,200 under Gouravelli.

Advertising

Advertising

Despite knowing pretty well that they have been fighting against the mighty force of the State, which has all resources at its disposal, the outees at both places waged a tireless war to get their rightful compensation. In regard to both these projects, still cases are pending with the High Court.

The fight of oustees has also witnessed distress by farmers, in at least two cases leading to suicide. The distress related to losing their lands and being unable to buy new farm land at any other place in majority cases as land rates outside the project area have skyrocketed.

In the first week of this month, on December 4, Bhukya Laksmi (35), an oustee of Somajitanda, a hamlet of Gudatipally, committed suicide by hanging at her house. Her husband had died three years ago and three children became orphans. There was no one to look after them.

The incident that took place at Mallannasagar was too pathetic and heart-rending.

On June 18, 2021, Tutukuri Malla Reddy (70), an oustee of Vemulaghat village in Toguta mandal under Mallannasgar committed suicide by self-immolation. The wood he used was from the demolished house he lived in the village. Though officials later claimed that his grandson was allotted house as he was a single person, the incident depicted heart-felt feeling of oustees.

Even today, after water was released into Mallannasagar, some oustees have complaints that the total compensation is yet to be paid to them.

“The experiences of oustees under both Kondapochamma and Mallannasagar were bitter. At one point, those who were fighting with the government were evicted. We feel we may also face the same fate,” said an oustee of of Gudatipally.