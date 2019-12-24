2020 to be Year of AI; KTR to announce projects

IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, on January 2, will officially declare 2020 as the Year of AI (Artificial Intelligence) for Telangana, announce AI projects and launch the calendar of events.

Several industry and academic leaders are collaborating to design the year of AI programme and sign MoUs with the government at the inaugural function. Secretary to the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Ajay Prakash Sawhney and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant have been invited to the programme.

A release from the Minister’s office on Tuesday said a round table was organised here to formulate AI-specific incentives as well as Telangana’s AI strategy framework document. AI experts from all over the country were contributing to the document.

“The State has already operationalised its Blockchain framework document and Drone framework document. With AI and Big Data Analytics expected to generate eight lakh jobs in India by 2021, Telangana will launch its AI programme in 2020, which will be implemented by Nasscom and guided by the AI framework document,” said Jayesh Ranjan, IT and Industries Secretary in a press note.