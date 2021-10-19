202 new COVID cases detected

HYDERABAD

19 October 2021 20:09 IST

Telangana recorded 202 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total to 6,69,365. While 46,808 samples were examined, results of 1,769 were awaited.

The new infections include 52 from Greater Hyderabad region, 19 from Karimnagar, 18 from Rangareddy, 16 from Nalgonda, and 11 each from Pedapalli and Warangal Urban. No infection was detected in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad.

One more patient succumbed to the virus, putting the death toll at 3,941.

