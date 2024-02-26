GIFT a SubscriptionGift
200th birth anniversary of Dayanand Saraswati celebrated

February 26, 2024 02:43 am | Updated 02:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The 200th birth anniversary of Dayanand Saraswati was celebrated with a procession from Nizam College to Ravindra Bharati on Sunday.

Haryana Governor and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatraya inaugurated the event, highlighting Dayanand’s commitment to global welfare and Arya Samaj’s role in dispelling superstition. The celebration at Ravindra Bharati featured lamp-lighting by Vinay Arya and captivating performances by Panini Gurukul girls.

Vinay Arya, general secretary of Delhi Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, lauded Dayanand’s contributions, acknowledging Arya Samaj’s role in Hyderabad’s liberation and poverty eradication. Organising committee chairman Dharmateja and members of Arya Samaj-Hyderabad expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the celebrations in Delhi. Acharya Udayan stressed the duty to propagate Arya Samaj’s principles.

