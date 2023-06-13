20,000 runners to take part in NMDC Hyderabad Marathon

June 13, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Two-time world women’s boxing champion Nikhat Zareen graced the unveiling of the jersey of the 12th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon to be held on August 26 and 27, powered by the IDFC First Bank, here on Monday.

Ms. Nikhat said she was happy to be part of an event which had been growing in popularity and participation over the years.

“And, me being from Hyderabad, it could not have been a better association than NMDC Hyderabad Marathon which is not only one of India’s leading marathons but the largest community event bringing across all sections of the society for the cause of active lifestyle,” she said.

“I appeal to all the citizens of Hyderabad to come run, volunteer or cheer for this event and make it successful,” the champion boxer said.

Amitava Mukherjee, C&MD (Additional Charge & Director (Finance) of NMDC, T.V. Naraayan, chief marketing officer, IDFC First Bank, Prashant Morparia, race director, were also present.

Mr. Mukherjee said that NMDC Hyderabad Marathon was an iconic tribute to the Fit India Movement and that NMDC was a patron of Government of India’s nationwide movement towards fitness.

He urged and invited marathon enthusiasts and new runners from across the country to celebrate health and fitness with NMDC.

Mr. Naarayan said the Hyderabad Runners Society through a series of marathons over the years had been leading the revolution of fitness in this part of the world.

Mr Prashant said the 12th edition would be held on August 26 and 27 with an expected participation of about 20,000 runners.

The marathon, organised by Hyderabad Runners Society and NMDC Ltd together, with the Government of Telangana, will feature the most popular, fun and family 5 km run, 10 km run, half marathon (21.0975 km) and full marathon (42.195 km).

The 5K run will be held on August 26 (Saturday) at Hitex, and the next day, full marathon, half-marathon and the 10 km run will be held.

The full marathon starts from People’s Plaza at 5 a.m. and the half-marathon at 6 a.m., while the 10 km run will start from Hitex at 7 a.m. with about 3,500 volunteers on call to ensure that the event would be a huge success again.