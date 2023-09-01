2000 BCE Neolithic remains found at Khajaguda

September 01, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

Remains of a seasonal habitation of pre-historic man was found on a huge hillock locally known as Peddagutta near Lanco Hills, located between Khajaguda and Puppalaguda in Hyderabad city.

According to Dr. E. Siva Nagireddy, archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation, they had conducted a survey at Peddagutta located on the left side of the Ananta Padmanabha Swamy temple (under construction) around the unique rock formations. They have spotted four places having grooves formed out of grinding and polishing of stone axes during the Neolithic period datable to 2000 BCE.

“The grooves are located within a radius of 10 metres and close to natural rock shelters used by the Neolithic folk as seasonal camp sites. The grooves measure between 30 to 25 cm in length, 6 to 4 cm in width and 2 to 3 cm in depth and might have been used by a small group to sharpen the stone tools at a time. There are more than 15 rock shelters and caverns seen in an extent of 10 acres area, some in the shape of serpent hood and some in ridge shape facilitated the Neolithic people during the hot sun and rain,” opined Dr. Siva Nagireddy.

They came to this assumption based on the occurrence of evidences noticed earlier at rock art site, Kokapet and Neolithic site, BNR Hills.

Dr. Sivanagireddy says that the current finding assumes greater significance archaeologically leading to a conclusion that the location on other side of the Gachibowli-Narsingi ORR was a habitation during Neolithic and Megalithic (Iron age) period that pushes the history of Hyderabad city to a prehistoric time. Dr. Siva Nagi Reddy made an appeal to the Padmanabha temple authorities to preserve them for posterity in the light of new constructions coming up all around.

The Pleach India team consisting of Nayan, Maitrey, Durga, Kiran, Jitendra and Sakshi found these neolithic remains.

