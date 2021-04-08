₹2,000 and 25 kg. rice to private teachers

1.5 lakh teachers and other staff stand to benefit

Private teachers and other staff working in recognised educational institutions will get a monthly government assistance of ₹ 2,000 and 25 kgs of free rice from fair price shops in view of distress caused to their livelihood by closure of institutions on account of COVID 19.

The ₹ 2,000 will be provided with effect from April till the reopening of institutions. This was announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with the rider that the teachers and staff will have to make application to district Collectors for the purpose along with their bank account information and other particulars.

The Chief Minister nstructed Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Chief Advisor to government Rajeev Sharma to hold a video conference with District Collectors, District Education Officers and District Supply Officers on Friday to discuss the guidelines for implementation of the action plan.

A release said the decision was taken by government on humanitarian grounds.

About 1.5 lakh teachers and other staff working in recognised private educational institutions will benefit from this.