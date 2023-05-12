HamberMenu
2,000 acres of assigned land worth ₹1 lakh crore snatched from Dalits in Chandanvelli village, says Bhatti

May 12, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has charged the government with snatching 2,000 acres of assigned land in Chandanavelli village in Aitabad mandal of Rangareddy district from poor Dalits and handing over the land to his some persons in the name of Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Speaking to reporters during the 57th day of his People’s March here, Mr. Vikramarka said these lands worth ₹1 lakh crores were snatched from Dalits and other poorer sections using the Dharani portal. And the same lands were now handed over to some companies and 50% of them were taken by local Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders and some officials who changed the revenue records in their favour, he alleged.

Mr. Vikramarka said the villagers had represented to him the issue of the Government taking these lands given to them by Congress governments. Overnight these people had turned landless while BRS leaders and some groups had turned rich at the cost of Dalits. He said the villagers had complained that the then Joint Collector, RDO, MRO and local BRS leaders were directly involved. The then District Collector had actually asked the officials to rectify the records and recover the lands from local leaders but no action was taken. Similar was the situation in several villages in the combined Rangareddy district.

The CLP leader said he would write to the authorities to investigate the distribution of these assigned lands and also meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for an inquiry. “I am appealing to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with folded hands to leave the assigned lands to Dalits who were threatened by BRS leaders and the government,

