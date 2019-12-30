200 wards in Warangal to go for polls

Except the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), as many as 200 wards in nine urban local bodies would go to polls soon as part of municipal elections in the erstwhile Warangal district.

However the SC, ST and BC reservations and draft publication of electoral rolls are yet to be announced by the State Election Commission.

There are nine urban local bodies in the old Warangal district — Janagoan (30 wards), Bhupalpalli (30), Torrur (16), Maripeda (15), Dornakal (15), Mahabubabad (36), Wardhannapet (12), Narsampet (24) and Parkal (22 wards). The number of wards was enhanced from 20 to 30 in Bhupalpalli municipality.

As per the election commission announcement, these wards would go to polls on January 22 and counting would take place on January 25.

The Congress, BJP and TRS parties were holding local-level meetings much ahead of the election. Irrespective of their chances of winning, the ward-level cadre was very eager to secure ticket from any party, even that has little following. The Congress leaders are planning to highlight the failures of the ruling TRS party and poor basic amenities in colonies while the BJP were planning to highlight the achievements of Prime Minister Modi.

The TRS leaders are in upbeat mood contending that being the ruling party they have advantage which was proved in the recently held Gram Panchayat and Zilla Parishad elections. They say the welfare schemes such as pensions, Kalyani Laxmi and others would help them win the election with ease. The cadre-based party BJP has no following in many municipalities but now has developed some cadre in Bhupalpalli, Parkal and Narasampet areas.