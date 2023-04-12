ADVERTISEMENT

200 students from 50 schools visit State Assembly

April 12, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Students coming out of the Assembly in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

About 200 students from 50 schools visited the Assembly on Wednesday, as part of “Experience Politics” with “WhatIsMyGoal”.

The first ever Under-18 elections in Telangana is being conducted by WhatIsMyGoal, which was launched by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday.

As the first step in the Under-18 elections, tagged #DemocracyUnderstood, WhatIsMyGoal invited students and principals from 50 schools across Hyderabad to have a taste of politics by visiting the Assembly.

Chief Innovation Officer Shanta Thoutam addressed the gathering and also launched the election poster along with Chief Election Officer of U-18 World Chitralee Sarma.

Principals of some schools in Hyderabad such as Silver Oaks International School, Canary The School, The Premia Academy, and The Shri Ram Universal School, among others witnessed the launch.

The initiative was to encourage young people to participate in the political process and take an active interest in shaping the future of the country. It provided the students an experience of how the Legislative Assembly functioned and helped them gain an understanding of the political process.

Both the visit and the launch of the Under-18 Elections received a positive feedback from both the students and principals.

