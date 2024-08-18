GIFT a SubscriptionGift
200 ganja chocolates seized from kirana store in Jeedimetla

Published - August 18, 2024 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

About 200 ganja chocolates were seized from a general store in Subhash Nagar of Jeedimetla.

In a joint operation, the Medchal Special Operation Team (SOT) and Petbasheerabad police raided the ‘Komal Kirana Shop’ in Subash Nagar and recovered 200 ganja chocolates in five packets. The police arrested the shop owner Pivesh Pandey, a resident of Balanagar.

According to police, the man has been sourcing the chocolates from his native place in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh and selling them to known customers for the past six months.

Further investigation in the case is under way.

