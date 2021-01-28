200 booked for role in e-ticketing rackets

28 January 2021 21:02 IST

New RPF building inaugurated

More than 200 persons were booked for their involvement in illegal e-ticketing rackets and Tatkal train tickets worth ₹2.3 crore were seized from them during special drives conducted in the South Central Railway (SCR) zone in the past few months, said G M Eswara Rao, Inspector General cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner, South Central Railway.

Mr Rao inaugurated the new office building of the RPF at the railway station in the town on Thursday.

Collector R V Karnan, Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal, the RPF Inspector, Khammam, K Madhusudhan and others were present.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, Mr Rao said the RPF conducted special drives after noticing that some unscrupulous elements were booking Tatkal e-tickets in large numbers using illegal softwares and fake IDs thereby blocking the e-tickets in the SCR zone.

The special drives helped in weeding out the menace of the illegal software and making the Tatkal tickets available for the passengers on the e-ticketing official website.

Contraband goods like Ganja worth about ₹2 crore were seized during checking of trains by the RPF teams in the zone in recent months.

The RPF’s “Meri Saheli” initiative aimed at ensuring better safety of women passengers travelling alone on trains received positive feedback from all quarters, Mr Rao said, adding that the RPF recruited as many as 600 new staff including constables and sub-inspectors in the SCR zone.

Among them 300 are women personnel, he noted saying the move would help serve women passengers more effectively.

Lauding Khammam RPF Inspector Mr Madhusudhan for receiving the prestigious Indian Police Medal for his distinguished services, he commended the Khammam RPF for its pioneering initiatives to extend timely help to needy passengers particularly women and children in distress.

He heaped praises on the RPF team for helping the needy during the COVID-19 lockdown and thereafter apart from discharging their designated duties of protecting the railway properties and ensuring safety of passengers with diligence.

The social workers of several NGOs including Annam Srinivas Rao of Annam Seva Foundation and the Childline India (1098) and others were felicitated on the occasion.