200 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad

Published - August 04, 2024 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The police booked 200 people on the charge of drunk driving in Cyberabad during an extensive drive on August 3 (Saturday). Among those booked, 153 were two-wheeler riders, 11 three-wheeler driver, 31 four-wheeler drivers and five heavy vehicle drivers. Twenty-eight people were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. Alwal, where 24 people were booked, topped the charts, followed by Jeedimetla (22) and Kukatpally (18). Raidurgam (4) and Narsingi (5) reported the least number of cases, followed by Gachibowli and Madhapur with eight cases each and Shadnagar with nine. Those arrested were produced before a court.

