ADVERTISEMENT

20-year-old succumbs a week after road accident

Published - October 24, 2024 11:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A week after the accident near Gachibowli, a 20-year-old man succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. The deceased, Boya Srinivas, worked as an electrician, and was a resident of Gulmohar Park Colony in Serilingampally.

According to the complainant by the deceased’s father, Srinivas was returning after attending a birthday party of a friend on the night of October 16. A speeding auto he was travelling in crashed into a goods carrier in the early hours of October 17, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to a private hospital in Kondapur and later shifted to Osmania General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday morning.

The Chandanagar police booked a case against auto driver Srinath, who was also the deceased’s friend.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US