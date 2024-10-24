GIFT a SubscriptionGift
20-year-old succumbs a week after road accident

Published - October 24, 2024 11:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A week after the accident near Gachibowli, a 20-year-old man succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. The deceased, Boya Srinivas, worked as an electrician, and was a resident of Gulmohar Park Colony in Serilingampally.

According to the complainant by the deceased’s father, Srinivas was returning after attending a birthday party of a friend on the night of October 16. A speeding auto he was travelling in crashed into a goods carrier in the early hours of October 17, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to a private hospital in Kondapur and later shifted to Osmania General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday morning.

The Chandanagar police booked a case against auto driver Srinath, who was also the deceased’s friend.

