20-year jail term for man who raped four-year-old in 2019

December 10, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old man here has been sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl in Adavi Mutharam mandal in 2019.

According to the prosecution, Rasa Komuraiah of Naagaram village in Bhupalpally mandal whisked away the girl from her house and raped her at a secluded place on the village outskirts on December 31, 2019.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the local police arrested Komuraiah under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and filed a chargesheet against him.

Special Judge for trial of cases under the POCSO Act P. Narayana Babu, who is also Principal District and Sessions Judge of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, sentenced Komuraiah to undergo 20 years rigorous imprisonment and also slapped a fine of ₹1,000 on him.

