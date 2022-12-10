  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Portugal LIVE score: Ronaldo on bench, Ramos starts; Starting XI

20-year jail term for man who raped four-year-old in 2019

December 10, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old man here has been sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl in Adavi Mutharam mandal in 2019.

According to the prosecution, Rasa Komuraiah of Naagaram village in Bhupalpally mandal whisked away the girl from her house and raped her at a secluded place on the village outskirts on December 31, 2019.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the local police arrested Komuraiah under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and filed a chargesheet against him.

Special Judge for trial of cases under the POCSO Act P. Narayana Babu, who is also Principal District and Sessions Judge of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, sentenced Komuraiah to undergo 20 years rigorous imprisonment and also slapped a fine of ₹1,000 on him.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.