20 TMC ft water to Hyderabad from Mallannasagar: CM directs officials to submit report

Published - November 23, 2024 06:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials told to expedite the process of drawing up a comprehensive report to enable tenders to be called from December 1

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked the officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the government’s plans to bring water from Kondapochamma and Mallannasagar reservoirs for supply in Hyderabad.

The government plans to tap 20 TMCft of Godavari water for the drinking needs of the growing population of the State capital and the Chief Minister asked the officials to submit a comprehensive report on the same giving the water availability and the source of drawing the same apart from the cost involved to supply water to Hyderabad.

At a review meeting with the officials at the Secretariat on Saturday, he asked them to expedite the process so that the tenders for the works can be called from December 1 and directed them to coordinate with the Mission Bhagiratha officials. Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Dana Kishore and senior offcials were present.

