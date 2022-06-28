20 students still under observation

Will be discharged today

About 20 students who fell ill due to food poisoning at a minority residential school in Siddipet on Monday and got admitted in government hospital were kept under observation. They would be discharged on Wednesday after keeping them for 24 hours’ observation. As a precaution, they are not being discharged on Tuesday night, said district medical and health officer Kashinath. He said all the other students were treated at the hostel itself and they became normal.

The government has reportedly decided to act tough against the principal, warden and other staff for negligence in discharging their duties. However, orders were not yet issued.