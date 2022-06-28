20 students still under observation
Will be discharged today
About 20 students who fell ill due to food poisoning at a minority residential school in Siddipet on Monday and got admitted in government hospital were kept under observation. They would be discharged on Wednesday after keeping them for 24 hours’ observation. As a precaution, they are not being discharged on Tuesday night, said district medical and health officer Kashinath. He said all the other students were treated at the hostel itself and they became normal.
The government has reportedly decided to act tough against the principal, warden and other staff for negligence in discharging their duties. However, orders were not yet issued.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.