Telangana

20 students fall ill

More than 20 students were taken ill after consuming chicken at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) located at Mirdoddi on Sunday.

According to Sub-Inspector B. Satish, the students were served chicken in the afternoon and more than 20 students fell ill. They were admitted at the Government Hospital at Siddipet.

The students are said to be out of danger.

