20 lakh houses under Indiramma scheme in next four years: Ponguleti

HYDERABAD

Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the beneficiaries of the Indiramma Housing scheme, which will commence on November 5, will be selected in the most transparent way.

The list is expected to be out within 15 days. Government plans to construct 20 lakh houses in the next four years, he said in an informal interaction with the media on Saturday.

A special mobile app has been designed that integrates Aadhaar-linked details to streamline beneficiary selection and ensure a transparent, non-political selection process.

“The Indiramma Housing Scheme will be implemented in four stages, with phased payments to beneficiaries: ₹1 lakh for the foundation, ₹1.25 lakh for wall construction, ₹1.5 lakh for the roof slab, and ₹1 lakh upon completion. Payments will be disbursed directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts. While the state will utilize central funds for the project, it has committed to covering any financial shortfall,” he explained. Each house will be a minimum of 400 square feet and will include essential features such as a kitchen and bathroom.

“Beneficiaries will have the flexibility to design their homes within these guidelines. The government will ensure that new Indiramma colonies are equipped with basic infrastructure, including roads, electricity and drainage. At least one or two assistant engineers will supervise each zone to maintain construction quality,” he said. Officials from 16 departments will collaborate under a single authority to streamline the construction.

“Landless beneficiaries will be allotted 75-80 square yards with a target of two years for completing homes that include land allotments,” he added.

Govt. to complete term

He said that Mr. Revanth Reddy will head the government for the next four years and ridiculed the claims of BJP leaders that he is likely to be changed. It is nothing but the imagination of some leaders and our government will complete its full term without any hiccups.